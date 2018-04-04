MnDOT Announces Six Major Projects in Mankato Area for 2018

Road construction season in Minnesota will begin as soon as the weather permits.

MnDOT announced $1.1 billion for statewide road and bridge projects in 2018. Six of those projects will affect Mankato and the surrounding area; of those six projects, three are set to take place right in Mankato

The first is a resurfacing effort on the Highway 14 bypass of Mankato, the estimated cost for the project is $5–6 million. The resurfacing will be done in sections from Eagle Lake westbound to Lookout Drive in North Mankato.

"Single–lane traffic it will go down to but really where we'll see the impact is on the ramps," said Anne Wolff of MnDOT District 7. "Different ramps will be closing for resurfacing work so the traveling public will need to bump up to the next intersection or ramp to get off or get on."

A new single–lane roundabout will be created at the intersection of Highway 22 and County Road 90 in Mankato, this is in addition to the $16.5 million resurface of Highway 22 from Mapleton to County Road 15.

The Victory Drive Memorial corridor on Highway 22 from Mankato to Mapleton is also slated to receive cosmetic upgrades in 2019.

When construction begins sometime this month, a detour will take northbound travelers around the highway via county road 83.

"The detour for that construction will marry up with the construction detour for highway 22 for Mapleton to County road 15," said Wolff. "That detour will take you east on county road 10 to north on 83, back up to 83."

As always, MnDOT and the Minnesota State Patrol warn drivers to exercise caution when workers are out on the roads.

"We really want the traveling public to pay attention, slow down in those work zones, the fines do double," said Wolff. "We'll have extra enforcement on a lot of those big projects this year. Also check 511mn.org, we do have detour routes posted there along with any road closures."

Other projects include a new interchange in New Ulm on Highways 14 and 15, with the New Ulm and Front Street bridges being replaced.

The four-lane expansion from Windom to St. James is also set to be completed this year.

On Highway 169 just north of the Highway 14 interchange in Mankato, the levee will be raised to stay current with FEMA guidelines towards the end of construction season.

Also on 169, a ten-mile stretch between St. Peter and Le Sueur will be resurfaced sometime in the month of April. Traffic will be reduced to single-lane in a head-to-head configuration.

For more information and a full list of MnDOT's 2018 projects, visit the MnDOT website

----KEYC News 12