Zeus Gets His Kevlar Vest

Although they're called K-9 units, often times canine component of this law enforcement squad doesn't have all the protective gear his or her handler does.



Zeus has been serving with the Faribault County Sheriff's Office for a year and a half now.

His duties mostly involve sniffing out narcotics, as he successfully demonstrates here.

But that's not always the case.



Now he'll have that protection, courtesy of the charity group Vested Interest In K-9s. Deputy Brittney Gehrking had applied to the group several months ago to be put on the list. She expected a long wait, but somebody decided to put Zeus at the front of the line.

Zeus will get his Kevlar sometime in the next 8-10 weeks.

-- KEYC News 12.