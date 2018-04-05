KEYC - BEC Historical Society's Throwback Thursday

By Erika Brooks, Anchor/Reporter
The historical society continues to celebrate the swinging sixties! Here's students at the Mankato High School Prom in 1965. Admiring the prom decorations are Sandy Johnson, Jim Kozitza, Barb Schiltz and Tom Sullivan. The prom theme was “Spring has Sprung”.

To learn more about exhibits and upcoming events, visit http://blueearthcountyhistory.com

