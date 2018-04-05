Summit Held To Improve Rural Broadband Connections

Community leaders, business owners, and service providers held a Rural Broadband Summit today focusing on connecting southern Minnesota.

Broadband specialists from across the state met in Mankato on Wednesday to discuss ways to improve broadband access in rural areas of the region.

As the maps show, red represents a completely unserved area for broadband while purple indicates an under-served area, leaving many in the region without adequate broadband connection.

"A recent Brookings study showed that rural counterparts lack broadband ten times the rate their urban counterparts. That number alone as well as knowing that 47% of Minnesotan's lack broadband access that's why we're here," Nicole Griensewic Mickelson from Region 9 said.

"We have expanded now through online and broadband to make every place a classroom. Therefore we have to find funding for broadband that recognizes its necessity. Not as an option, but as its necessity to the educational process," Region 9 Commissioner Jim Grabowska added.

The goal for the summit is to help get some excitement and energy around action and get people brainstorming about what solutions could look like in their area.