Potential Chinese Tariffs Already Impacting Minnesota Farmers

The State Patrol says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
A Mapleton Firefighter has died after responding on two emergency calls last Thursday, March 29
Road construction season in Minnesota will begin as soon as the weather permits.
The store opened in 2008 in the renovated Belle-Mar Mall.
An anonymous donor has paid for a protective vest for the Faribault Co. Sheriff K-9
Kato Collar slows down a player’s head upon impact to keep the brain from reaching those extreme points where injuries occur.
As China announced another list of retaliatory tariffs against the United States, crop prices dropped heavily and this has Minnesota farmers concerned.
