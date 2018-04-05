Potential Chinese Tariffs Already Impacting Minnesota Farmers

As China announced another list of retaliatory tariffs against the United States, crop prices dropped heavily and this has Minnesota farmers concerned.



Minnesota soybeans alone lost over $150 million in market value after the second list of potential tariffs on the US was revealed by China.

It was announced earlier this week that pork, a major export for Minnesota farmers, would also be a part of those commodities being taxed by the Chinese government.

China is the leading producer and consumer for pork, which is why soybean exports are vital to the US agriculture market as soybeans are used as feed for the pigs.



"It's not just commodities that we're concerned about, it's that trickle–down effect," said Kevin Paap, President of the Minnesota Farm Bureau."Think about the veterinarians, think about transportation industry, think about small towns. If all of a sudden we need 25% less pigs grown or we need a third or even a half less soybeans grown, what is that going to do the rural economy? Main Streets, things like that."



China's tariffs on the US are speculative and have not been implemented yet, but the fluctuating prices of these ag commodities are still a major concern for local farmers.



----KEYC News 12