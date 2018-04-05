KEYC - Connections Shelter Extending Hours

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
The Connections Shelter, a rotating emergency shelter in Mankato will be extending its hours.

Centenary United Methodist Church has agreed to host 4 more days of the shelter beginning Sunday night…as yet another snowstorm is predicted.

The shelter was originally scheduled to close on April 8.

