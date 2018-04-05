Students Start "Living" Wax Museum

It wasn't exactly Madame Tussauds, nor was it the House of Wax either.



Students at Franklin Elementary School in Mankato put together a different sort of wax museum.

This one was both educational... and wax-less. 5th graders in the school got to pick a historical figure, dress up like them, and give a short presentation on their life and achievements.

There were the obvious choices, like U.S. presidents (Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush), scientists (Marie Curie, Albert Einstein), and cultural icons (Prince, Michael Jackson, Jim Henson) . There were some unusual choices as well, such as Shigeru Miyamoto, who created Nintendo's Mario and Luigi characters and Richard Trevithick, inventor of the steam locomotive.

Malllory Houk, one of the 5th Grade teachers involved in the project, said: "They had to pick someone who made a positive contribution to history. It could be an inventor, a leader, an entertainer."

The living wax museum project teaches kids both history, English language arts, and public speaking. Not only that, but it is kind of a rite of passage for those 5th graders. Kids in the younger grades look forward to this milestone project.

