Scotty Biggs BBQ Hopes To Open Location In Spring 2019

Ann Marie's Kitchen opened up last March, looking to give both residents and travelers an option to dine in.

However, what could go wrong did go wrong as the garbage disposal, air conditioner and lighting all broke down, turning excitement into fear for owner Scott Reisenbigler.



Reisenbigler said "When we opened, we were so excited to get opened that we just were 'let's get it open.' So, we just skipped a lot of steps in the purchase process. So, we didn't check out a lot of things that we probably should of. We're learning now."

The cost simply became too much and after just three months, the kitchen closed.

Since then, Reisenbigler pursued a different avenue of the food industry, catering.

Changing the name to Scotty Biggs BBQ, he took his new passion on the road to fairs and events.

The overwhelming interest from meat lovers prompted Reisenbigler to take another look at setting up shop in downtown Winnebago along 169.

But with this go–around, time will be a priority.



Reisenbigler added "We'll have a menu board on the back and we'll slice your brisket or pull your pork for you right there. We'll also have sides and all that and you just go right down the line and then you're out the door in five or ten minutes. Being open the time we were here, we just think that's is the best way to go because everybody is on the go, everybody wants to be able to get food quick."

Reisenbigler hopes to open Scotty Biggs BBQ in the spring of 2019.

For now, sharing his creations throughout the region, including his popular "Potato Bomb" will be his focus this summer.



To schedule or learn more about Scotty Biggs BBQ, you can find them on Facebook.

