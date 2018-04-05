Road Closures & Traffic Delays To Occur Sunday During Scheels Spring Half & 5K

The Scheels Spring Half and 5K marathon will be taking place Sunday morning around the River Hills Mall area, affecting some traffic.



The setup of the course combined with hundreds of participants will force road closures and delays.

Parts of North Victory Drive and 227th Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Adams Street and Dublin Road will be blocked off for a short period of time while eight other roadways will see traffic delays and congestion.



Road closures and estimated timeframes:

North Victory Drive (from Adams Street to Raintree Road): 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

227th Street (from North Riverfront to Fairway drives): 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Adams Street (from North Victory Drive to Raintree Road): 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Dublin Road (from North Victory Drive to Adams Street): 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Expected traffic delays and congestion:

Raintree Road (from North Victory Drive to Adams Street): 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

North Victory Drive (from Raintree Road to St. Andrews Drive): 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. Andrews Drive (from North Victory to Inverness drives): 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

227th Street (from Country Club Drive to Highway #22): 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

State Highway 22 (at 227th Street): 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Augusta Drive at State Highway 22: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Power Drive (from North Victory to Field Crest drives): 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lime Valley Road (from North Riverfront Drive to Sakatah Singing Hills Trail): 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

North Riverfront Drive (from Augusta Drive to Bittersweet Lane): 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Fairway Drive (from 227th Street to Country Club Drive): 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

- KEYC 12