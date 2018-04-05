Sen. Smith Meets In Mankato To Address Child Care Accessibility And Affordability

Senator Tina Smith was at the Minnesota Valley Action Council to discuss how the local child care shortage is affecting parents, families and employers in the Mankato area.

Senator Smith is pressing Senate legislation to make child care more accessible and affordable.

Her staff is meeting in communities throughout the state to discuss the challenges many families experience when searching for quality child care.

“I think what we have to do is we have to support child care at a much more high level than in the past. That’s why I have introduced a bill which I am sponsoring with Senator Patty Murray in Washington D.C. which is a bill to expand childcare access with parents,” Senator Tina Smith said.

The statewide tour is helping her learn about how some communities are successfully dealing with the shortages.

--KEYC News 12