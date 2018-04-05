LCWM Academic Decathlon Team Preparing For Nationals

For the thirteenth year, the Academic Decathlon team from Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School came out on top in a statewide competition.



And now, they're gearing up for nationals.



"I just don't like to lose," senior Jake Ebargary said.



After meeting the team that makes up Lake Crystal's Academic Decathlon team, losing may seem like the one thing they don't know.



"It'll be our thirteenth appearance at nationals and we've won state thirteen times as well," ACADEC coach Billy James said.



The team heads to Texas later this month to once again compete in the annual Academic Decathlon competition.



"We're going against the best of the best. There will be teams from China and the UK as well," James said.



But not before taking care of all the prep work first.



"I think I can speak for all of us when I say we've picked up our studying as well to make sure we're prepared for nationals," senior Aiden Begnaud said.



But aside from the books, the essays and the speeches, the team of nine can all agree on one thing.



"We all like to have fun but at the end of the day we're all just ready to be together and win as a team," Ebargary said.



And after 21 years of coaching, James says that's the biggest reward. Not just leading a team, but ultimately creating a family.



"I want to make sure that when they look back at high school this is one of the things that's really going to stand out for them," James said.



When the studying is all said and done, there's only one thing left to learn. That the skills, friendships and experiences gained, and the person who made it all possible, will sure be hard to forget.



The team is currently raising funds for their trip to nationals.

To learn more about ways you can help visit the team's GoFundMe page.

Donations can be accepted at the address below:

LCWM Academic Decathlon

Attn: Billy James

607 Knights Lane

Lake Crystal, MN 56055

--KEYC News 12