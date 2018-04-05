CityArt Docents To Host Flashlight Tour

An opportunity to view local art in a "new light" will take place Friday.



CityArt docents are hosting a special "Bon Voyage" flashlight tour.



The tour will allow participants to learn fun facts about each sculpture throughout the city, and where they're heading next.





"We wanted to do something fun and different so the idea of doing an evening event where we have flashlights and we're going to have glow sticks. We're encouraging people to wear glow in the dark or reflective clothes just to have fun with it and that's really what it's about. It's about putting a new twist on the idea of seeing the sculptures," City Center Partnership Director Megan Flanagan said.



The tour will begin at Civic Center Plaza and end at Flask.

Tours will take place at 7:30, 7:45 and 8:00 pm Friday evening.

For ticket information head to City Center's website.

--KEYC News 12