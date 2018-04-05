KEYC - Saints and Scarlets Scrimmage in St. Peter

Saints and Scarlets Scrimmage in St. Peter

Posted: Updated:
Thursday's sunshine made it feel a little more like spring but our area sports teams are still having a tough time getting outside for both practice and competition. Thanks to Gustavus Adolphus College, the St. Peter and Mankato West boys tennis teams were able to take the court in St. Peter for a friendly scrimmage.
The Mankato West boys tennis team hosts Burnsville on Friday afternoon at the Swanson Tennis Center in St. Peter.
The Saints open dual action next Thursday against Redwood Valley.

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Saints and Scarlets Scrimmage in St. Peter

    Saints and Scarlets Scrimmage in St. Peter

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:46:01 GMT

    Thanks to Gustavus Adolphus College, the St. Peter and Mankato West boys tennis teams were able to take the court in St. Peter for a friendly scrimmage on Thursday.

    Thanks to Gustavus Adolphus College, the St. Peter and Mankato West boys tennis teams were able to take the court in St. Peter for a friendly scrimmage on Thursday.

  • Mavericks Reflect on Trip to Costa Rica

    Mavericks Reflect on Trip to Costa Rica

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:32:58 GMT

    “It was awesome to be in a different setting and not have the stresses of school and being a college student. We just got to focus on soccer, and being with each other, and making those relationships.”

    “It was awesome to be in a different setting and not have the stresses of school and being a college student. We just got to focus on soccer, and being with each other, and making those relationships.”

  • Mitchell Weber Eyes Big Season With Cyclones

    Mitchell Weber Eyes Big Season With Cyclones

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:45:52 GMT

    The senior is heading to the SEC next year, but right now, Weber has unfinished business to take care of.

    The senior is heading to the SEC next year, but right now, Weber has unfinished business to take care of.

  • JWP's Artificial Surfaces Providing Many Different Uses This Spring

    JWP's Artificial Surfaces Providing Many Different Uses This Spring

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-04-02 03:39:30 GMT

    Janesville Waldorf Pemberton athletics are reaping the benefits from a couple of artificial turf surfaces installed last year. The versatility of the fields allow teams to get a head start in the spring without being stuck inside due to a long winter. "Super excited to be out here, we have a big advantage a lot of teams don't have with a turf field, it's almost all melted off, it's just like grass, it's good to be out here," said Sam Eustice, JWP catcher. "Getting th...

    Janesville Waldorf Pemberton athletics are reaping the benefits from a couple of artificial turf surfaces installed last year. The versatility of the fields allow teams to get a head start in the spring without being stuck inside due to a long winter. "Super excited to be out here, we have a big advantage a lot of teams don't have with a turf field, it's almost all melted off, it's just like grass, it's good to be out here," said Sam Eustice, JWP catcher. "Getting th...

  • Mavericks Sweep Series Against Marauders

    Mavericks Sweep Series Against Marauders

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:41 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:41:31 GMT

    MSU improves to 11-3 in conference play this season. 

    MSU improves to 11-3 in conference play this season. 

  • Sonnek Reflects on another All-American Season at Gustavus

    Sonnek Reflects on another All-American Season at Gustavus

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-03-30 03:43:46 GMT

    Former Mankato West standout and current Gustavus junior, Tanner Sonnek, just wrapped up another stellar campaign in the pool by earning All–American honors for the second consecutive year. 

    Former Mankato West standout and current Gustavus junior, Tanner Sonnek, just wrapped up another stellar campaign in the pool by earning All–American honors for the second consecutive year. 

  • Gustavus Splits Doubleheader with BLC

    Gustavus Splits Doubleheader with BLC

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:41 PM EDT2018-03-30 03:41:31 GMT

    Gusties shutout the Vikings in game one.

    Gusties shutout the Vikings in game one.

  • Gusties Sweep Cougars in Home Opener

    Gusties Sweep Cougars in Home Opener

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-03-29 03:46:22 GMT

    Gustavus wins 3-1 and 6-1.

    Gustavus wins 3-1 and 6-1.