Saints and Scarlets Scrimmage in St. Peter

Thursday's sunshine made it feel a little more like spring but our area sports teams are still having a tough time getting outside for both practice and competition. Thanks to Gustavus Adolphus College, the St. Peter and Mankato West boys tennis teams were able to take the court in St. Peter for a friendly scrimmage.

The Mankato West boys tennis team hosts Burnsville on Friday afternoon at the Swanson Tennis Center in St. Peter.

The Saints open dual action next Thursday against Redwood Valley.