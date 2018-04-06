KETELSEN REPORT: Farmers Show Concern Over Trade Dispute with China

There is a lot of concern among farmers across the country about a potential trade war with China, and how that is already affecting ag prices. With China threatening to add soybeans to the list of products with tariffs, both the markets and ag groups are reacting. With tariffs already on pork and ethanol, the impact is real. Mike Petefish is a farmer and president of the Minnesota soybean growers.



"China is a huge market for U.S. soybeans, it's our number one customer and we export approximately 60 percent of all U.S. soybeans to China. So the economic impact of a 25 percent tariff literally could cost the state of Minnesota farm economy over $150 million dollars when you look at market value of soybeans and the amount of bushels we produce as a state," says Mike Petefish, President of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.



The Minnesota soybean leader says there is already a cost to Minnesota soybean farmers from the tariff talk, and its real dollars and cents.



"It's a whole bigger narrative. We're constantly fighting regulation overreach in this state and it seems like we're underappreciated for our trade, so when you add on this additional stress of depressed markets and trade wars on top of what farmers have to deal with in an already tight farm economy, I think it's creating, for lack of a better word, a desperation. People are losing a little bit of hope. It's just not as exciting to go out there and get ready this spring when you've got all these challenges facing you," says Petefish.

Dave Preisler is executive director of Minnesota Pork, he says the Chinese pork tariffs are hurting the industry. He just hopes things can be resolved.

Preisler says, "This doesn't help. We're still going to very aggressively approach the administration to work on other markets. There's a whole host of other markets that are closed off to the United States and we need to keep pushing on those. So we're still optimistic, we've got a lot of work ahead of us, but we're going to keep pushing."



At a time of year when farmers are usually optimistic with spring planting just around the corner, now they have new worries on their mind, the China market and the impact not only on soybeans and corn, but pork and the entire ag industry.

--KEYC NEWS 12