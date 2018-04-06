KETELSEN REPORT: Farmers Show Concern Over Trade Dispute with China

Scotty Biggs BBQ currently caters at fairs and events around the region; selling briscuit, pulled pork, moink balls and the infamous "Potato Bomb," among other items.
As China announced another list of retaliatory tariffs against the United States, crop prices dropped heavily and this has Minnesota farmers concerned.
Round two of Highway 22's reconstruction between Mankato and Mapleton is just around the corner
A Mapleton Firefighter has died after responding on two emergency calls last Thursday, March 29
The State Patrol says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
For the thirteenth year, the Academic Decathlon team from Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School came out on top in a statewide competition.
Smith's staff is meeting in communities throughout the state to discuss the challenges many families experience when searching for quality child care.
The Scheels Spring Half and 5K marathon will be taking place Sunday morning around the River Hills Mall area, affecting some traffic.
