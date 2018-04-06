Pick of the Litter: Blair

Scotty Biggs BBQ currently caters at fairs and events around the region; selling briscuit, pulled pork, moink balls and the infamous "Potato Bomb," among other items.
Scotty Biggs BBQ currently caters at fairs and events around the region; selling briscuit, pulled pork, moink balls and the infamous "Potato Bomb," among other items.
Round two of Highway 22's reconstruction between Mankato and Mapleton is just around the corner
Round two of Highway 22's reconstruction between Mankato and Mapleton is just around the corner
As China announced another list of retaliatory tariffs against the United States, crop prices dropped heavily and this has Minnesota farmers concerned.
As China announced another list of retaliatory tariffs against the United States, crop prices dropped heavily and this has Minnesota farmers concerned.
The State Patrol says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
The State Patrol says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
A Mapleton Firefighter has died after responding on two emergency calls last Thursday, March 29
A Mapleton Firefighter has died after responding on two emergency calls last Thursday, March 29