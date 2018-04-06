KEYC - Pick of the Litter: Blair

By Sarah Meilner, Digital Web Producer
This week's Pick of the Litter is Blair.

Blair, a senior lady at BENCHS, is about 8 years old. She's front declawed and would prefer a dog-free home.

She gets along with other cats, but prefers to be the dominant cat.

For more information or to set up an appointment to meet this cat, call BENCHS at 507.625.6373.

