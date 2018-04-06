Tink Larson Community Field To Be Complete In May

Tink Larson Community Field now has a slightly different name and will have a different look when the ball park re–opens in the near future.

The baseball field was named after Waseca's local baseball legend Tink Larson and is expected to be completed sometime in May.

"Tink Larson Community Field which is the new name for our community field, is still in the process of being completed. It's going very well," Waseca Mayor Roy Srp said. "Weather has prohibited some activity down there but hopefully we are still on schedule and things will continue to move along smoothly."

The field's grandstand was burned to the ground in 2016 and while the investigation is still ongoing, Mayor Srp has been thrilled with the community's response to the tragedy.

"This is a very positive example of the way Waseca and the community handles a tragedy. We were facing total destruction of a landmark ballpark in our community and through fundraising we were able to put the community field back together," Srp added.

Srp went on to thank the Minnesota Twins, the taxpayers of Waseca and many others who helped with the reconstruction of the grandstand.

--KEYC News 12