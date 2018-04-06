Governor Dayton Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Mapleton Firefighter

In honor and remembrance of Mapleton Firefighter Timothy Wayne Royce, Governor Mark Dayton has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset, on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Royce, fifty-eight years of age, was a seventeen-year veteran of the Mapleton Fire Department. He grew up in Good Thunder, and graduated from Amboy-Good Thunder High School. In addition to his public service, Royce worked at Dietz Foods in Mapleton and was an active member of Faith Bible Church.

Royce passed away suddenly on Friday, March 30, 2018, from a heart attack after responding to a traffic crash and medical call. He is survived by his daughter, Katelyn; son, Jacob; and sisters, Nancy, Laurie, and Lisa.

A celebration of Royce’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Maple River High School in Mapleton. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Woodland Hills Funeral Home in Mankato.

At the direction of the Governor, Minnesota flies its flags at half-staff following the death of Minnesota first responders fallen in the line of duty, on the day of interment.

