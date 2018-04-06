Elkay Wood Products to Close New Ulm Plant

Representatives of Oak Brook, IL-based Elkay Wood Products met local government representatives to announce their plans to cease manufacturing cabinet doors in the New Ulm plant.

Although the company has maintained two dimension mill operations for several years, neither has been operating at their full capacity. For this reason, the company plans to consolidate their cabinet door manufacturing operations and discontinue manufacturing cabinet components in the New Ulm, MN facility.

Elkay hopes to retain the cabinet making skills that the New Ulm team has developed, and minimize the impact on the 105 people currently employed there. The company is encouraging employees to go through the application process to apply for positions at their four other cabinet assembly plants located in Indiana, Oregon, and Waconia, Minnesota, and the remaining dimension mill in Pennsylvania.

For those employees who choose not to pursue openings at other Elkay plants, the company will be offering job transition support between now and June through Minnesota’s Dislocated Worker Program. The company will also be setting up an on-site computer center where employees can go to conduct online career searches, and providing additional group outplacement training onsite through the company’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP). The company is also in the process of reaching out to other employers in the area to explore options for holding an on-site job fair for employees impacted by the plant closing.

