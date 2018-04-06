Mankato City Council to Take Action on Two Development Resolutions

Mankato's city council will take action at next Monday's meeting on resolutions for two developments that have been in the works for years.



The first resolution on Monday's city council agenda is the 7–story Neubau Tower to be placed on the southeast corner of East Main Street and South 2nd Street in Mankato.

The building is planned to be almost 75,000 square feet and will hold a mixture of commercial and office space, including Eide Bailly and Knutson Construction, a restaurant on the first floor and an event center on the large patio on the roof.

Developers are requesting pay–as–you–go tax increment financing over 15–year period to offset the estimated $21 million in private investment through US Bank.

That increment financing will be used to assist the creation of a 215–stall parking ramp for the building with a majority of those being available for public use during certain hours.



"Obviously when you go vertical, I think generally speaking it's not really feasible to have these large parking lots or parking fields as we refer to them." said Pat Hentges, City Manager for the City of Mankato



The second resolution on the council's agenda will be to negotiate the terms and conditions for development of 221 Lamm Street, the former site of Mankato's Public Works building.

Three development groups submitted proposals for the site with the council recommending to move forward with the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership proposal to develop more low–income housing.

If officially selected, there would be an 18–month time frame for the group to secure all funding and partnership commitments.

Hentges says the project could cost around $10 million



"It includes workforce housing, it also includes a phase for what we call supportive housing which is really going to address families that have had some homeless problems." said Hentges. "Then the third element that will be out in the future is some sort of supportive daycare facility."



Construction for Neubau Tower should begin this spring. The housing project, once it secures funding.

