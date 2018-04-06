Anonymous Donor Gifts K-9 Cannon With New Vest

Scotty Biggs BBQ currently caters at fairs and events around the region; selling briscuit, pulled pork, moink balls and the infamous "Potato Bomb," among other items.
In honor and remembrance of Mapleton Firefighter Timothy Wayne Royce, Governor Mark Dayton has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset, on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Round two of Highway 22's reconstruction between Mankato and Mapleton is just around the corner
The State Patrol says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
As China announced another list of retaliatory tariffs against the United States, crop prices dropped heavily and this has Minnesota farmers concerned.
A Mapleton Firefighter has died after responding on two emergency calls last Thursday, March 29
For the thirteenth year, the Academic Decathlon team from Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School came out on top in a statewide competition.
