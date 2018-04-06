Anonymous Donor Gifts K-9 Cannon With New Vest

Faribault Police Department's newest recruit, K–9 Cannon is now sporting a bulletproof and stab proof vest, thanks to an anonymous donation.

The two-year-old Belgian Malinois received the vest from Vested Interest in K9's Inc., in East Taunton, Massachusetts.

Cannon's handler, Officer Adam Marvin said the gift is a big help.

"The nice thing about the vest particularly is the handle on it," said Marvin.

"You can pick them up, he's relatively light with it, and then you've got two eye loops here, that you can put the leash on."

The department now has two dogs, Chase and Cannon, who each have vests. In each vest, the name of a former police dog is embroidered.

The former dogs honored, were either injured or killed in the line of duty.

K-9 Cannon's vest said," In Memory of K9 Major, Roseville, MN Police Department."

Captain Jason Severson said they are lucky to have the dogs, and the equipment they need to support them. However, Severson said departments without dogs, have good reasons for their decision.

"Cost. Dogs can be anywhere from $8,000 to 9,000 dollars depending on the type of dog that you get, and where you get it from," said Severson.

"Training costs, you know you have to have a specially fitted car for a canine, you just can't stick them in a normal patrol car."

These highly trained yet social dogs, find themselves in very serious and compromising situations. With that in mind, it is important for them to have tough and fitted body armor.

"They're [vests] very efficient, they're super light, they're flexible so it's not like he's you know in a caged box," said Marvin.

"Cause these dogs are constantly going underneath furniture in woods, around trees, and if they're big and bulky it's going to limit their mobility in what they can do."

Severson said they are grateful for all past donations. He added that they are fine with two dogs, but they may look into getting a "Narcotics dog" in the future.

--KEYC News 12