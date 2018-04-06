Bail Set For Fairmont Man Who Was Arrested Following Pursuit On Sunday

Jackson County authorities arrest a Fairmont man after a high speed pursuit in the city of Jackson.

Authorities say 32–year–old Darin Sukalski had a warrant out for his arrest for violating probation after escaping custody.

Shortly after 10:40 p.m. Sunday, a deputy spotted Sukalski's vehicle following a tip and pulled him over along North Highway.

The vehicle then sped off, turning onto State Street before heading south on county road 51.

The chase ended south of the city limits after the vehicle went into a plowed corn field.

Sukalski was arrested after a brief foot chase.

He was charged with fleeing a police officer and driving without a license.

Sukalski appeared in Court on Wednesday where bail was set at $40,000.

- KEYC 12