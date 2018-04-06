Two Tornado Drills Will Take Place Thursday To Help Residents Practice Emergency Plans

Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness Week runs April 9th through the 13th.



The annual event offers the chance for people to plan for what they'll do in the event of severe or dangerous weather.

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, two tornado drills will take place on Thursday, April 12 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The sounding of sirens will allow homeowners, families, schools, businesses, hospitals, and other organizations to practice their emergency plans.

Blue Earth County Emergency Management recommends that everyone become familiar with the types of weather they may encounter at various times of the year, prepare an emergency disaster kit, and practice their emergency plan frequently.

- KEYC 12