Minnesota Public Safety Adding Extra Enforcement For Distracted Driving Throughout April

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will soon add extra enforcement looking for distracted driving.



The latest saturation begins Monday and runs through April 22nd.

In 2017, law enforcement handed out more than 7,000 citations for distracted driving, a jump of 23 percent from the previous year.

Police officers, sheriff deputies and state troopers will be on the lookout for poor driving conduct.

Weaving in and out of lanes, changing speeds or simply having a cell phone in your hand can get you pulled over.



Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson said "That's enough for us to be able to stop and investigate exactly what's going on in the car. It's important that we eliminate the distracted driving. Right now, it's one in four fatal crashes throughout the state of Minnesota is related to distracted driving."



On average, distracted driving contributes to 59 deaths and 223 serious injuries each year.

