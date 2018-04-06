KEYC - Burnsville Beats West, 6-1

Burnsville Beats West, 6-1

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato West tennis team battled Burnsville in St. Peter on Friday afternoon. Burnsville beat West 6-1.

