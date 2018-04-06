Burnsville Beats West, 6-1

Janesville Waldorf Pemberton athletics are reaping the benefits from a couple of artificial turf surfaces installed last year. The versatility of the fields allow teams to get a head start in the spring without being stuck inside due to a long winter. "Super excited to be out here, we have a big advantage a lot of teams don't have with a turf field, it's almost all melted off, it's just like grass, it's good to be out here," said Sam Eustice, JWP catcher. "Getting th...