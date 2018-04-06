Liv Aveda Hosts Annual "Comedy for Clean Water"

Liv Aveda and Audubon Minnesota are partnering for the sixth annual Comedy for Clean Water fundraiser, Saturday night at the Mankato Brewery.



The event will allow for the public, as well as corporate businesses to indulge in drinks, food and laughter supplied by two national comics.

Liv Aveda Co-Owner Tim Tupy said the event is all for a good cause.



"This event goes towards local lakes rivers and streams, to clean up and help protect the local wildlife," said Tupy.

"And also for river-run off and everything's that goes on in our area."



The event is open to the public. Tickets are sold at the door as well as online. The doors open at 7, and the comedy show is set for 8.

--KEYC News 12