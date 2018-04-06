KEYC - Vetter Stone Co-Founder Dies at Age 85

Vetter Stone Co-Founder Dies at Age 85

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Howard Vetter, the chairman and co-founder of Vetter Stone Company and resident of Lake Washington, died Thursday.

He was 85.

Vetter founded Vetter Stone in 1954.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 10, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in North Mankato. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Woodland Hills Funeral Home in Mankato.

-KEYC News 12