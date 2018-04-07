Debris A Factor In Crash Along Highway 169

In honor and remembrance of Mapleton Firefighter Timothy Wayne Royce, Governor Mark Dayton has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset, on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
The first resolution on Monday's city council agenda is the 7–story Neubau Tower to be placed on the southeast corner of East Main Street and South 2nd Street in Mankato.
Representatives of Oak Brook, IL-based Elkay Wood Products met local government representatives to announce their plans to cease manufacturing cabinet doors in the New Ulm plant.
Shortly after 10:40 p.m. Sunday, a deputy spotted Sukalski's vehicle following a tip and pulled him over along North Highway. The vehicle then sped off, turning onto State Street before heading south on county road 51. The chase ended south of the city limits after the vehicle went into a plowed corn field. Sukalski was arrested after a brief foot chase.
Howard Vetter, the chairman and co-founder of Vetter Stone Company and resident of Lake Washington, died Thursday
Owners of Liv Aveda and Mankato Brewery are hosting their sixth annual Comedy for Clean Water fundraiser, Saturday night at the Mankato Brewery.
The State Patrol says roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
On average, distracted driving contributes to 59 deaths and 223 serious injuries each year.
