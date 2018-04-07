Debris A Factor In Crash Along Highway 169

Just before noon Saturday, two vehicles were involved in a crash near the Lookout Driver and Center Street exit along highway 169 in North Mankato.



Motorists involved say a piece of debris sitting in the middle of the highway played a factor in the accident.

Eastbound traffic briefly came to a stop as firefighters tended to one of the vehicles leaking oil.

A Fairmont man who was involved in the collision shared his perspective.



Neal Becker said "I just came around the curve and someone had stopped in front of me for some debris or metal in the road. I slowed down, stopped behind them and the vehicle behind me just didn't react fast enough. I got rear ended. Nobody got hurt, that's the main thing."



Drivers of both vehicles were able to walk away without injury.

North Mankato police and fire department as well as Nicollet County Sheriff assisted with the scene.

- KEYC 12