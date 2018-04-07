7 West Taphouse Coming To Mankato This Fall

A new franchise is coming to Mankato.



This afternoon, Brunton Architects and Engineers announced that "The 7 West Tap House" will be opening early this fall.

It will replace the current site of the Eatery Tap located on Tullamore Street near Madison Avenue.

The new restaurant will serve burgers and over 50 beers on tap.

No official opening date has been determined.

- KEYC 12