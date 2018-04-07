New Ulm Boutiques Spring Into Fashion Season

The Boutiques of Historic Downtown New Ulm had their fifth annual "Champagne Brunch and Spring Fashion Show." The event took place Saturday morning at the Grand Center for Arts & Culture.

Ladies chatted over treats and drinks, while models walked among them, displaying the source of their clothes and accessories.

The spring looks were presented by Gallery 512 Boutique, Inspired, and Bailey Creek Boutique.

Gallery 512 Boutique Co-Owner Danielle Marti said there were more goodies after the show.

"We have this really fun shopping experience, where all the attendees afterwards, are encouraged then to reserve pieces from the show," said Marti.

"Or visit our local stores to see what other fun offerings we have for them."

Gallery 512 Boutique Co-Owner Jessica Fischer, who runs the business with her sister, said the event has definitely grown.

"We're a hundred in attendance this year, which is our biggest event yet," said Fischer.

During the show, spectators were able to feel the outfits, while the models made their way through the room.

