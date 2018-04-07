New Prague Aquatic Center Hosts First Ever WiBit Warrior Competition

Obstacle courses provide a variety of challenges, but adding one particular element provided kids a fun competitive morning.



Time wasn't the only barrier boys and girls were hurdling Saturday.

For the first time inside the New Prague Aquatic Center, WiBit Warrior took place to test the endurance of these youngsters.

The inflatables aren't anything new to the facility, but combing them into an obstacle course gives children something new to experience.



Swim coach and organizer Charles Webb said "We wanted to showcase the equipment that we have down here. Plus, the kids absolutely love it every single time we put it up."

More than 30 kids gave it a try, hoping to not only succumb to the water but maneuver through the obstacles as fast as they could.

Cruising down slides and jumping into the pool captured the enjoyable aspects, but one area consistently crated difficulty for participants.



10-year-old Sophie Bisek and 11-year-old Cassie Dworshak said "The lily pads. Yes, the lily pads. They bounce when you step on them, it's really hard."

For four hours, these water ninjas had an unlimited amount of attempts to earn their best time.

Kids weren't the only participants, for one adult represented the older generation on the WiBit course.



New Prague's Dominic Roufs said "My son Herbie wanted to do it and he wanted me to do it with him. So, I was kind of hoping I wouldn't be the only adult. It's really awesome, it's fun and we live right across the street. It's a good time.

With only two or three competitors tackling the course at a time, lines continued to form.

Some decided to give their bodies a break in the hot tub while other chose a different activity to past the time.



The aquatic center hopes to host this event again in the future although no date or time has been set. For more information on the facility or the programs offered, you can visit the aquatic center's website.

- KEYC 12