First Time In Ten Years, MCCPIN Hosts Child Care Conference In Mankato

Inside the Childs Planet Early Learning Center, more than 70 individuals signed up to network and achieve some hands–on training regarding child care.



The Minnesota Child Care Provider Information Network hosted its second conference in the last seven months with the first taking place in September at Dodge Center.

During the conference, child care providers, businesses and educators had an opportunity to meet with others in the field along with observe a variety of toys and objects children might enjoy.

MCCPIN says the purpose of this event is to attract members in an effort to not only better themselves but meet someone new, for the Mankato area has not held a child care conference in the last ten years.



MCCPIN marketer Brenda Novack said "Conferences in southern Minnesota have kind of gone away. So, I felt it's important for providers to have the opportunity to network with other providers and to have the opportunity to get different trainings."



Classes were also taught, covering a number of different subjects that included monarch butterflies, themes and games for kids as well as incorporating STEM into gardening activities.

For more information on MCCPIN, you can visit its website.

- KEYC 12