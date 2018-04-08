Dream Closet Store Continues Supporting Community

Minnesota State University- Mankato's Dream Closet organization held their free spring shopping event on Sunday in the CSU Ballroom.

Over the past month, they collected clothes for people in need, from around the Mankato area.

Dream Closet President Mikayla McDonough said she has seen the event benefit many.

"I really like being a part of dream closet because I get to be a part of something bigger than myself," said McDonough.

"And I personally know that I've got lots of clothes that I do not wear,that can be given to someone else.”

Dream Closet holds a free shopping event in the spring and fall.

