Edina Officer Races for Meaningful Causes

Runners from all over the area raced down to River Hills Mall on Sunday, to participate in Scheels' Spring Mankato Half and 5K, including Edina Police Department's Sergeant Brian Hubbard.

Hubbard started an event called "Racing for Community," through which he hopes to make an impact on the community.

"My goal is to bring some positive light to law enforcement," said Brian.

"I'm doing 18 run and duathlon races in full uniform through the course of 2018."

He will participate in approximately one race, every 6 weeks. The races will include 5K runs, 10K runs, and run/bike duathlons throughout the state.

He wore a full uniform during the race, which meant he carried an extra 23 pounds. Hubbard's wife Heather Hubbard supported him through the race.



"He's running for fallen officers that can't, that have not had a chance to do this," said Heather.

"And I'm running with him because, there are spouses that aren't be able to have their spouses with them."

The sergeant ran for two different causes, the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association and Cornerstone.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Association assists with line of duty deaths of police officers. Cornerstone focuses on advocacy, domestic violence and sex trafficking.

Two important organizations that encouraged him to make it to the finish line.

"Weather turned out perfect for us, felt great, nice force, really lot of good volunteers out here helping," said Brian.

The sergeant began his "Racing for Community" program at the beginning of 2018. His next event is the "Falls Duathlon" in Cannon Falls on April 28.

The last event is on Dec 9, at the "Not in Our City 5k" in Minneapolis.



Brian's goal is to raise $20,000, by the end of the year. If you would like to donate, follow this link.