Community Remembers Mapleton Firefighter Timothy Royce

Sadness and grief could be felt throughout the town of Mapleton Sunday.



Elk River Fire Chief & President of the Minnesota State Fire Chief's Association John Cunningham said "The fire service in Minnesota and across the nation is a brotherhood and a family."

Hundreds of firefighters from across Minnesota came together to honor their fallen brother, Mapleton Firefighter Timothy Wayne Royce.

Royce, who was 58 years old, died in the morning hours of March 30th after suffering a heart attack while on duty.

Sunday, it was fellow firefighters who carried Royce's casket into Maple River High School for his funeral.



Cunningham added "When one of ours dies in the lines of duty and passes away, it's our obligation to support the family, the community, the fire department and the lost loved one throughout the entire process and that's why we're here today."

Royce joined the Mapleton fire department in 2001 and previously served as Second Assistant Chief.



President of the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative George Esbensen said "Very sorry for the Mapleton Fire Department and obviously the Royce family and all the Mapleton residents. It's always a tragedy when a firefighter dies in the line of duty."

Royce, who worked at Dietz Foods in Mapleton and was an active member of Faith Bible Church, leaves behind two children, Katelyn (24) and Jacob (22).

Sunday afternoon, emergency vehicles lit up Highway 30 in a procession honoring a man who served his community for decades.



His passing is the second cardiac–related line of duty death to occur around the state in the last four months.

- KEYC 12