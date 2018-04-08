State Patrol Investigates Crashes On 169 North of St. Peter

The State Patrol reporting Sunday night on a serious injury crash involving two vehicles in the northbound lanes of 169 north of St Peter.

Authorities say a Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling southbound on 169 when it spun out and crossed the median. The Honda Civic was traveling northbound and crashed into the driver's side of the Grand Prix.

The State Patrol also is reporting 18-year-old Laura Summer Grabau of St Peter, driving the Grand Prix, was taken to Mayo in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. And 23-year-old Tycen Kane Rhodes of New Hope, driving the Honda Civic, and 21-year-old Emily Ann Cordova of Mendota Heights, a passenger in the Civic, were all taken to Mayo Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another crash on northbound 169 on the north end of St. Peter is also under investigation. This crash involved a semi.

The northbound lanes were shut down for several hours Sunday afternoon.

That road reopened around 6:20 Sunday night.



