State Patrol Investigates Crashes On 169 North of St. Peter

The State Patrol reporting Sunday night on a serious injury crash involving two vehicles in the northbound lanes of 169 north of St Peter.
Authorities say a Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling southbound on 169 when it spun out and crossed the median. The Honda Civic was traveling northbound and crashed into the driver's side of the Grand Prix.
The State Patrol also is reporting 18-year-old Laura Summer Grabau of St Peter, driving the Grand Prix, was taken to Mayo in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. And 23-year-old Tycen Kane Rhodes of New Hope, driving the Honda Civic, and 21-year-old Emily Ann Cordova of Mendota Heights, a passenger in the Civic, were all taken to Mayo Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another crash on northbound 169 on the north end of St. Peter is also under investigation. This crash involved a semi.
The northbound lanes were shut down for several hours Sunday afternoon.
That road reopened around 6:20 Sunday night.
-KEYC News 12
Royce, who was 58 years old, died in the morning hours of March 30th after suffering a heart attack while on duty.
Royce, who was 58 years old, died in the morning hours of March 30th after suffering a heart attack while on duty.
Northbound lanes of 169 north of St. Peter reopened around 6:20 Sunday night.
Northbound lanes of 169 north of St. Peter reopened around 6:20 Sunday night.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Shortly after 10:40 p.m. Sunday, a deputy spotted Sukalski's vehicle following a tip and pulled him over along North Highway. The vehicle then sped off, turning onto State Street before heading south on county road 51. The chase ended south of the city limits after the vehicle went into a plowed corn field. Sukalski was arrested after a brief foot chase.
Shortly after 10:40 p.m. Sunday, a deputy spotted Sukalski's vehicle following a tip and pulled him over along North Highway. The vehicle then sped off, turning onto State Street before heading south on county road 51. The chase ended south of the city limits after the vehicle went into a plowed corn field. Sukalski was arrested after a brief foot chase.
The first resolution on Monday's city council agenda is the 7–story Neubau Tower to be placed on the southeast corner of East Main Street and South 2nd Street in Mankato.
The first resolution on Monday's city council agenda is the 7–story Neubau Tower to be placed on the southeast corner of East Main Street and South 2nd Street in Mankato.
Eastbound traffic briefly came to a stop as firefighters tended to one of the vehicles leaking oil. North Mankato police and fire department as well as Nicollet County Sheriff assisted with the scene.
Eastbound traffic briefly came to a stop as firefighters tended to one of the vehicles leaking oil. North Mankato police and fire department as well as Nicollet County Sheriff assisted with the scene.
It will replace the current site of the Eatery Tap located on Tullamore Street near Madison Avenue.
It will replace the current site of the Eatery Tap located on Tullamore Street near Madison Avenue.