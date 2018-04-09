Project Community Connect Helps Locals Discover Services and Support

Northbound lanes of 169 north of St. Peter reopened around 6:20 Sunday night.
Royce, who was 58 years old, died in the morning hours of March 30th after suffering a heart attack while on duty.
Eastbound traffic briefly came to a stop as firefighters tended to one of the vehicles leaking oil. North Mankato police and fire department as well as Nicollet County Sheriff assisted with the scene.
It will replace the current site of the Eatery Tap located on Tullamore Street near Madison Avenue.
Representatives of Oak Brook, IL-based Elkay Wood Products met local government representatives to announce their plans to cease manufacturing cabinet doors in the New Ulm plant.
Shortly after 10:40 p.m. Sunday, a deputy spotted Sukalski's vehicle following a tip and pulled him over along North Highway. The vehicle then sped off, turning onto State Street before heading south on county road 51. The chase ended south of the city limits after the vehicle went into a plowed corn field. Sukalski was arrested after a brief foot chase.
The first resolution on Monday's city council agenda is the 7–story Neubau Tower to be placed on the southeast corner of East Main Street and South 2nd Street in Mankato.
In honor and remembrance of Mapleton Firefighter Timothy Wayne Royce, Governor Mark Dayton has ordered all United States flags and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset, on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
