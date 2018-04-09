KEYC - Man Rescued from Minnesota River Near Veteran's Memorial Bridge

Man Rescued from Minnesota River Near Veteran's Memorial Bridge

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO , MINN. -

You may have noticed quite the police presence on the Veteran's Memorial Bridge in Mankato this morning.
 
The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they responded to a call of a man standing at the edge of the Veteran's Memorial Bridge.
When they arrived, police say the man jumped into the river.
 
 Mankato Department of Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel says, "There were many agencies that assisted us in this.  While we were attempting to deploy resources quickly, no emergency personnel had to go into the river, the individual was able to come out of the river on his own."
 
The man was taken to the hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

--KEYC NEWS 12