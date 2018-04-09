Funding Cuts Could Impact Services for Those With Disabilities

Funding cuts to disability service providers could put programs for Minnesotans with disabilities at risk.

MRCI is one nonprofit going to feel the effect.

The organization serves nearly 3,000 people each year, but funding cuts could put some of what MCRI offers at risk.

CEO Brian Benshoof said the cuts are mostly targeted at Medicaid dollars, the organization's largest source of funding.

"Medicaid dollars come from the federal government, down to the state and to us," Benshoof said. "So, any cuts in those dollars is very significant to MRCI."

A 7 percent cut in funding would take effect in July, affecting more than a quarter of disability service providers receiving funding.

By the end of 2019, the cuts would become permanent for all providers.

MRCI paired with the Best Life Alliance to push state legislators to stop the cuts from happening.

"We toured the capitol, we rallied in the rotunda and we made sure that our message is that we cannot have the 7 percent cut take place on July 1," Chief Operations Officer Melinda Wedzina said.

As for now, banding is holding MCRI's funding at a constant level, but that will also end in 2019.

However, Benshoof said they are trying to work through it.

"We have a strong commitment, a sense of trust with the people we serve that we will provide what they need, so, that's our challenge," he said.

Those at MRCI are encouraging anyone who wants to help to contact their state legislators in support of the Best Life Alliance Disability Waiver Rates System Bill.

--KEYC News 12