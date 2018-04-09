Courtland Man Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct

Phillip Mark Reinhart, 37, of Courtland is accused of criminal sexual conduct in the first and second degree, using minors in sexual performance and pornographic work, distribution of child pornography and child endangerment.

The FBI contacted the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office on April 5, with information from an undercover investigation.

The Sheriff's Office learned that Reinhart sent pictures and a video of prepubescent girls to an undercover agent. The department then conducted a search warrant at Reinhart's Courtland home.

Records showed the activities began in early January of 2014, up until Reinhart was arrested on April 6. The incident involved two victims, who are minors.

Court documents showed that Reinhart, who is currently at the Nicollet County Jail, admitted to taking pictures of the victims, as they performed sexual acts on him.

Reinhart faces 17 felonies and 2 gross misdemeanors. His bail is set at $125,000 and his next court hearing is April 17.

According to Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines, if convicted he could face a maximum penalty of 30 years of prison time and a $40,000 fine.

--KEYC News 12