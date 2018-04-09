KEYC - Mankato Lacrosse Set To Begin Regular Season Later This Week

Mankato Lacrosse Set To Begin Regular Season Later This Week

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Despite less than ideal weather through the first part of April, the Mankato boy's lacrosse regular season is just a few days away.

KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark has more as the squad preps for its season opener.

"We have a lot more skill for stickwork this year, we're going to be a pretty fast team, so we can use that to our advantage," said Parker Steindl, Mankato junior midfielder.

"That’s one of the biggest focal points for our team this season is the best defense is an offense. That all starts with ball control, and controlling the pace of the game through ball control. What we want to do is run a settled, slow ball possession offense. Specific schemes remain to be seen,” said Jamie Kunst, Mankato head coach.

"I really think we're going to be able to control the ball better on offense, I think our defense is going to be able to get some stops and takeaways this year," said Josh Austin, Mankato junior attacker.

Weather permitting, Mankato will get its first look at how this year’s team is shaping up later this week  against the Tigers.

 “We played Hutchinson last year, they beat us by one goal, and we hit the post in the final 15 seconds to tie it up. It’ll be a real good measuring stick for us in terms of where we’ve come from in comparison to last year and where we’re at as a program. I expect us to have a good game and hopefully we’ll come out with a win,” said Kunst.

The team is on the road for its first three games of the year before Mankato’s home opener on the 24th.

