Mankato City Council Votes to Open Negotiations for Former Public Works Site

Three proposals were submitted to the city for the vacant lot at 221 Lamm St. off of Riverfront Dr.

City staff recommended to the council that the South West Minnesota Housing Partnership proposal be selected to negotiate for the development of the lot.

The group's plan focuses on creating affordable and low–income housing and provides services such as a potential Early Childhood Center.



"Any of the three would have been good options," said Kristin Prososki, Housing and Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Mankato. "The proposal by South West Minnesota Housing Partnership did go the furthest and really did strive to meet those community needs identified."



The city will now work with the development group to set benchmarks for funding through both state tax credits and other partnerships.



----KEYC News 12