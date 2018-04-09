A Full House At MSU's Live Out Loud With Angie Bastian

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they responded to a call of a man standing at the edge of the Veteran's Memorial Bridge.
Northbound lanes of 169 north of St. Peter reopened around 6:20 Sunday night.
Royce, who was 58 years old, died in the morning hours of March 30th after suffering a heart attack while on duty.
Phillip Mark Reinhart, 37, of Courtland is accused of criminal sexual conduct in the first and second degree, using minors in sexual performance and pornographic work, distribution of child pornography and child endangerment.
Eastbound traffic briefly came to a stop as firefighters tended to one of the vehicles leaking oil. North Mankato police and fire department as well as Nicollet County Sheriff assisted with the scene.
It will replace the current site of the Eatery Tap located on Tullamore Street near Madison Avenue.
A 7 percent cut in funding would take effect in July, affecting more than a quarter of disability service providers receiving funding.
