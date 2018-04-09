A Full House At MSU's Live Out Loud With Angie Bastian

MSU's College of Business's featured speaker for their Live Out Loud event Monday afternoon was Angie Bastian.

She's told her story in so many venues over the years, to the Wall Street Journal and Martha Stewart among the most notable, it makes sense she'd take to the stage on her own.



"We had trainers and coaches and players saying 'hey, can we get more of this kettle corn' and from the sales department, 'by the way, would you like to be the official kettle corn of the Minnesota Vikings.' Dan's [fellow co-founder and husband] question was 'does it come with tickets?"

It's a combination of a history lesson, coupled with a step by step guide of how what they did was actually textbook good business practice, when they opted to go with Angie's for the name instead of a more masculine option.



"What we didn't understand at the time was that we were differentiating our brand in a way that sets it apart on the shelf, which was a continued theme throughout the course of our business."

The talk gives an inside look of how marketing decisions were made. For example, when corn seed R&D was hampered by drought in 2012, they turned it into their Grow Some Boom promotion.

But the name change to Boomchickapop and bold packaging that marketed itself specifically to women, with a sense of pride in eating, is what she says made Angie's Artisan Treats at $250 billion company.

"We said we're going to take this to the next level. We're going to support and encourage and empower women and their children wherever they are."

-- KEYC News 12.