Fundraiser Puts Local Doctors And Students To The Test

Phillip Mark Reinhart, 37, of Courtland is accused of criminal sexual conduct in the first and second degree, using minors in sexual performance and pornographic work, distribution of child pornography and child endangerment.
Phillip Mark Reinhart, 37, of Courtland is accused of criminal sexual conduct in the first and second degree, using minors in sexual performance and pornographic work, distribution of child pornography and child endangerment.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they responded to a call of a man standing at the edge of the Veteran's Memorial Bridge.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they responded to a call of a man standing at the edge of the Veteran's Memorial Bridge.
A 7 percent cut in funding would take effect in July, affecting more than a quarter of disability service providers receiving funding.
A 7 percent cut in funding would take effect in July, affecting more than a quarter of disability service providers receiving funding.
Northbound lanes of 169 north of St. Peter reopened around 6:20 Sunday night.
Northbound lanes of 169 north of St. Peter reopened around 6:20 Sunday night.
Angie Bastian is branching out to the next stage for successful moguls... the lecture circuit
Angie Bastian is branching out to the next stage for successful moguls... the lecture circuit
On average, distracted driving contributes to 59 deaths and 223 serious injuries each year.
On average, distracted driving contributes to 59 deaths and 223 serious injuries each year.
Three proposals were submitted to the city for the vacant lot at 221 Lamm St. off of Riverfront Dr.
Three proposals were submitted to the city for the vacant lot at 221 Lamm St. off of Riverfront Dr.