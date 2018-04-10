KEYC - Local Boutiques Bloom for Spring

By Kalley Hoshaw, Producer
The Event "Boutiques in Bloom" will feature six downtown Mankato stores including Salvage Sisters, Budding Creations, Gallery 512, Whimsy and Weathered, Vivian Rose Boutique, and Primp.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 14th each boutique will be giving out tulips for customers to collect for a chance to be entered in a grand prize drawing as well as hourly door prizes starting at noon.
The participating boutiques will be offering store specials, refreshments, and treats to celebrate the start of spring.