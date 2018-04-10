Construction Begins on New Mankato Clinic Building in North Mankato

Construction is under way on a new Mankato Clinic facility in upper North Mankato .

The new 27,000 square feet building is nearly three times the size of the current building. It will feature larger exam rooms, lab and diagnostic imaging facilities, a spacious lobby and room to house additional family practice providers in the future.

Once the new facility is complete the existing building will be removed.

The Mankato Clinic plans to start serving patients in the new building the summer of 2019. A ground breaking event is planned for April 20th.

The Mankato Clinic, founded in 1916, has grown to over 150 physicians and practitioners located in Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter, Mapleton, and Lake Crystal. The Mankato Clinic employs over 700 people, ranking among the top 15 employers in the region.

--KEYC NEWS 12