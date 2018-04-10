Mankato Couple Charged With Stealing Over $40,000 from Charity

A Mankato couple is facing theft charges after allegedly stealing over $40,000 from an animal rescue shelter over a two–year period.



38–year–old Darren Scherer and 39–year–old Tamara Scherer of Mankato respectively served as treasurer and president of the unnamed charity.

The couple is accused of misusing over $42,000 in purchases between 2014 and 2016, including over $1,000 on Taylor Swift concert tickets and other personal items that did not benefit the charity.

According to court documents, witnesses reported the alleged theft to police after discovering records of those misappropriated funds.

Each face four felony counts of theft with a maximum sentence of up to 50 years in prison.

