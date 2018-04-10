Westbrook Man Killed In Single Vehicle Crash

A Westbrook man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Nobles County.

It happened just before 6:30 Monday night.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Daniel McClellan of Westbrook was southbound on Highway 59 when he crossed into the northbound lane, went into the ditch, and struck a utility pole.

3-year-old Bailey McClellan was a passenger in the vehicle.

She was taken to the Worthington Hospital.

The state patrol reports says she suffered no apparent injury.