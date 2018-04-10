Nearly $12,000 Raised For Local Charity On Jersey Mike's Day Of Giving

Jersey Mike's 8th annual Day of Giving raised thousands of dollars for a local charity.

Stores nationwide gave back 100 percent of their proceeds gained from the March 28 event.

The two Mankato locations raised nearly $12,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Mankato.

The club is expected to open in Mankato this summer at St. John's Parish Life Center on South Broad Street.

Jersey Mike's customers raised a total of over 6 million dollars to benefit over 170 different charities across the country.