Greater Mankato Growth Hosts Nationally Renowned Economist at Verizon Center

Greater Mankato Growth hosted a nationally renowned economist at the Verizon Center today as part of their Public Affairs forum



Attendees of the forum were provided lunch before Hans Olsen, global head of investment strategy at a firm called Stifel gave his address on the current economic situation in the US and around the world.

Olsen has made appearances on CNBC, FOX Business and other networks to share economic analysis along with some of the nation's top financial experts.

The current political situation with China was another topic being addressed at today's forum.



"We'll be touching on the trade items (the trade conflict if you will). It's not really a trade war at the juncture, it's really a skirmish and it waxes between hostile and conciliatory." said Olsen. "Within the last 48 hours, it's become much more conciliatory."



There was also an opportunity during the forum for those in attendance to ask questions of Olsen regarding the current economic status.



----KEYC News 12