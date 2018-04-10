Windom Students Experience the Dangers of Distracted Driving

Students in Cottonwood County are learning about the consequences of distracted driving by trying it out.

The Save a Life Tour made one of four stops at Windom Middle High School Tuesday.

Part of their tour gives students a chance to get behind the wheel of a texting while driving and impaired driving simulation.

"The simulation what a lot different than I thought," student Jaqueline Prez said. "I thought video-game wise that's how it kind of seemed like, but when I got on there it was nothing like that."

"It's an interesting experience," student Noah Kloss said. "You're put into a situation you never thought you'd be in, whether it's distracted texting or you're impaired."

The simulation gives the students a safe learning environment to see the impact of their choices.

"We want these students making good decisions about when they get behind the wheel, that they're not distracted and they're not impaired in any way to save their life and the lives of others," Probation Career Agent Jenny Quade said.

Many students said they are taking away this message.

"Sometimes you forget, you think more so think about if you're texting and driving, killing myself, only affecting myself, but it affects others more than you," student Lindsay Muller said.

"It may not seem like it at the moment, it may not seem like it would happen ever to you, but you never know what's going to happen until it actually happens," student Daniel Green said.

The tour comes ahead of prom season and summer vacation.

The next stop on the tour is Red Rock Central School Wednesday and Westbrook Walnut Grove School Thursday.

